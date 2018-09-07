Woman Makes Grim Discovery While Eating A KFC Wrap

KFC has apologised to a “disgusted” customer who says she found a cockroach in the wrap she bought for lunch.

Bjourdashe Alio Henry, 25, bought her meal from the branch at the White Lion Retail Park, Dunstable, on Thursday.

She said she was “on the verge of biting into” the Zinger burrito wrap before realising there was a surprise ingredient.

“I saw a really dark object inside the lettuce, then when I pulled it apart I saw the cockroach,” she told the BBC.

“I felt disgusted, I thought I was going to throw up as soon as I saw it.”

Henry said she returned to KFC and confronted the staff, who reportedly said the item was not a cockroach, but could not confirm what it was.

She was issued with a £6 refund but held on to the burrito, sending an online complaint to the company that she is yet to receive an official response to.

Cockroaches carry bacteria that can be harmful to humans. Their waste and saliva can cause food poisoning, among other infections.

A KFC spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “We have strict procedures in place to ensure the quality and safety of our food.

“When dealing with fresh, natural produce things like this can sometimes unfortunately happen.

“We’re sorry for Bjourdashe’s experience and the team immediately offered her another meal when they heard about this.”