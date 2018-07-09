Woman Pictured 'Dancing On Ambulance' After England World Cup Win Identified By Police

A woman who was photographed apparently dancing on top of an ambulance in the wake of England’s World Cup quarter-final victory has been identified by police.
Sergeant Wayne Baker, of West Yorkshire Police, tweeted the image on Sunday showing crowds of revellers surrounding the woman as she stood on the windscreen of the London Ambulance Service (LAS) vehicle.
“You are a total disgrace”, he wrote.
An appeal from LAS followed which asked for help identifying the woman and revealed the car had been damaged in Borough High Street as an officer attended a call.
It added that the car is now off the road while it is repaired.
Later that night, Poplar Police tweeted: “IDENTIFIED. Many thanks all for sharing… Now it’s our turn.”
The Met Police service said no arrests have yet been made.