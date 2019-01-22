Women Can Only Freeze Their Eggs For 10 Years – Here's Why That Should Change

Laura*, 44, from London, underwent egg freezing seven-and-a-half years ago at the age of 36. She decided to preserve her fertility because she was single and knew she wanted children in the future. But now, her time is running out again. In the UK the law stipulates eggs frozen for “social reasons” can be stored for a maximum of 10 years – something campaigners are trying to change. “As it happens I am in a relationship with someone now, but it’s too early on to think about children so I’m in a real dilemma about what to do,” Laura tells HuffPost UK. “That’s the reason this whole thing’s so silly, because it’s supposed to take away the panic and the rush, yet if there’s only a 10-year limit, you start to panic after about five years, because you know that the clock is ticking.” [Read More: Would you pay £10,000 to freeze your eggs – and should you do it?]

Science Photo Library via Getty Images

Egg freezing is growing in popularity and more widely available today than it was 10 years ago, meaning it will only become more common for women to face the same problem as Laura. On Monday, campaigners met with junior health minister Jackie Doyle-Price to call for a change in law. Currently, women who’ve elected to undergo “social egg freezing” are only permitted to store eggs for 10 years. In contrast, when a woman freezes eggs following cancer treatment, they can be stored for up to 55 years. The campaigners, including a group of academics working with the Progress Educational Trust (PET), plus Baroness Deech, the former chairwoman of the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, argue the 10-year limit places unfair restrictions on women. The younger a woman is, the better the survival rate and quality of her eggs when they’re frozen. Dr Kylie Baldwin, from De Montfort University, who has worked with PET, previously told HuffPost UK that the law currently dissuades women from freezing their eggs at the biologically optimal time. “Should a 28-year-old woman freeze her eggs, those eggs will need to be used or destroyed by the time she is 38, which is potentially right when she may need them the most,” she explained. “Women can currently use donor eggs to conceive with no legal age limit in the UK on this procedure (although many clinics will not provide the treatment to women over 50). It therefore is unsound for women to be denied use of their own eggs to conceive, effectively being their own donor, especially as the donor egg pool remains low.” Dr Emily Grossman, 40, is an expert in molecular biology and genetics who underwent egg freezing two years ago. She says the 10-year rule is based on an arbitrary figure and would like to see it changed. “There is no good medical reason to dispose of frozen eggs after 10 years, and it should be up to a woman to decide at what age she feels ready and able to start a family,” says Grossman. “If I decide I want to do this when I am 48, I would be devastated to find that my eggs had been destroyed, simply because an arbitrary time limit had been placed on them.”

Dr Emily Grossman Dr Emily Grossman