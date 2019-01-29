Half Of Women Feel They Let Their Baby Down If They Struggle To Breastfeed, Poll Finds

Half of mothers between the ages of 18 and 40 say they felt like they let their baby down when they struggled to breastfeed, a poll has revealed.

Two thirds of women who breastfed their baby say it was one of the best parts of being a mother (66%), yet nearly half say it was one of the toughest parts (49%), according to a poll by BBC Radio 4’s ‘Woman’s Hour’ and BBC Radio Sheffield.

The online survey of 1,162 UK women aged between 18-40 showed a third (33%) of women who breastfed their baby felt pressure from society to do so. And one in seven women surveyed (15%) say the issue of how they fed their baby had a negative effect on their mental health – many who struggled with breastfeeding mentioned feeling like a failure as a result.

“Often women are told what they should be doing without a full understanding of the factors that affect a woman’s decision to feed by breast, bottle or both,” said Karen Dalziel, editor of ‘Woman’s Hour’. “This poll gives clarity on those reasons and shows that feeding babies is a complicated and emotional experience – it exposes the impact healthcare professionals, family and friends can have on the whole experience.”

[Read More: Feeding despair and isolation as a new mum? it’s more common than you think]