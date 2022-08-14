Women Without Children Are Seen As Cold Hearted B*tches, Nicola Sturgeon Says

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Pool via Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon has spoken out about the stigma that surrounds women who do not have children.

Scotland’s first minister said they were often dismissed as “cold-hearted bitches” who prioritise their careers over having a family.

The senior politician has been scrutinised in the past over why she never had children with her husband Peter Murrell.

In 2016 she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage five years earlier at the age of 40 just as she was preparing to share the news with family.

Despite admitting she is a “reserved” person, Sturgeon said she spoke out to confront assumptions.

She told The Guardian: “Because if you are a woman, particularly in a senior position without children, there is an assumption made that you’re a cold-hearted bitch that has decided to prioritise your career over having children.”

Asked if she has ever felt judged for not having children, she told the paper: “I have been subject to a lot of scrutiny and commentary about it. Is that being judged?

“I don’t know. And men don’t get that. The perfect illustration is me and Salmond.

“I can’t recall a single interview that he did in his entire time as first minister or SNP leader about why he didn’t have children.”

Sturgeon also said she felt a responsibility to reduce the stigma surrounding the menopause, adding: “If there are things you can do to try to move the dial a little bit, I’ve got some obligation to do that.”

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, former Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt was asked about never having children.

She told the paper: “This is never a question levelled at men! I love children and would love to have been a mum. But it just never happened for me.

“It’s sad, but I think a lot of people are in the same situation. As someone said recently, them’s the breaks.”