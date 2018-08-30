Payday lender Wonga has collapsed into administration.

In a statement, Wonga said that having assessed all options, the board “concluded that it is appropriate to place the businesses into administration”.

It added: “Wonga customers can continue to use Wonga services to manage their existing loans but the UK business will not be accepting any new loan applications. Customers can find further information on the website.”

Grant Thornton is in the process of being appointed administrator.

On Wednesday, Wonga held emergency talks with the Financial Conduct Authority over the impact of its collapse on existing customers. Investors in Wonga include Balderton Capital, Accel Partners and 83North.