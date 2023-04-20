Woody Harrelson Speaks Out On Matthew McConaughey's Revelation They Might Be Brothers

The pair have been close friends for decades Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The Hollywood actors have a longstanding bromance, having known each other since 1997, and recently realised that they might be related.

Advertisement

In a recent podcast interview, Matthew revealed that he and Woody were holidaying together in Greece a few years ago when his mum, Mary Kathlene McCabe, insinuated she’d once known Woody’s father intimately, with subsequent investigations into his family history revealing there might be “possible receipts” to prove that.

Woody has now spoken about the revelations during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week, revealing he wants his pal to undergo a DNA test.

He said: “Well, I’ll just say there is some veracity to that thought because we talked to Ma’ Mac, Matthew’s legitimate mother, and she let us know one time… I mean, this is crazy.

“We were in Greece watching the US team win the World Cup and, I don’t know, I mentioned something about regrets. And I said, ‘You know, it’s odd that my father has no regrets.’

Advertisement

“And I have known Ma’ Mac a long time, and she goes, ‘I knew… your father.’ And it was the ellipses I found a little troubling. Or interesting. ‘I knew your father’.”

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey in the film Edtv Archive Photos via Getty Images

Woody – whose father was hitman and organised crime figure Charles Voyde Harrelson – said Mary’s “pause” was “filled with innuendo”.

He continued: “The year of [Matthew’s] birth, nine months before, she was on a sabbatical from her relationship with his supposed father, Jim.”

Matthew previously admitted his reservations about getting a DNA test, explaining how he wasn’t sure how he felt about the possibility of finding out the man who he believed to be his father wasn’t actually his dad.

Woody has since said: “We want to go for a [DNA] test, but for him, it’s a much more big deal. I mean, he feels like he is losing a father. But I’m like, ‘no, you’re gaining a different father and a brother’.”