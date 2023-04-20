Woody Harrelson Speaks Out On Matthew McConaughey's Revelation They Might Be Brothers

Woody Harrelson has responded to Matthew McConaughey’s claim that they could actually be half-brothers.
The Hollywood actors have a longstanding bromance, having known each other since 1997, and recently realised that they might be related.
In a recent podcast interview, Matthew revealed that he and Woody were holidaying together in Greece a few years ago when his mum, Mary Kathlene McCabe, insinuated she’d once known Woody’s father intimately, with subsequent investigations into his family history revealing there might be “possible receipts” to prove that.
Woody has now spoken about the revelations during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week, revealing he wants his pal to undergo a DNA test.
He said: “Well, I’ll just say there is some veracity to that thought because we talked to Ma’ Mac, Matthew’s legitimate mother, and she let us know one time… I mean, this is crazy.
“We were in Greece watching the US team win the World Cup and, I don’t know, I mentioned something about regrets. And I said, ‘You know, it’s odd that my father has no regrets.’
“And I have known Ma’ Mac a long time, and she goes, ‘I knew… your father.’ And it was the ellipses I found a little troubling. Or interesting. ‘I knew your father’.”
Woody – whose father was hitman and organised crime figure Charles Voyde Harrelson – said Mary’s “pause” was “filled with innuendo”.
He continued: “The year of [Matthew’s] birth, nine months before, she was on a sabbatical from her relationship with his supposed father, Jim.”