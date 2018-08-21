The 9-5 working day was once so popular that Dolly Parton even wrote a song about it, but new research claims just 6% of us now work those hours in the UK.

A YouGov poll of 4,000 UK adults suggests that traditional working hours are on the way out. Half of those polled were employed while the rest were students, unemployed, or retired.

Those in full-time employment said they would prefer to start and finish earlier - with 8-4 and 7-3 shifts both being popular alternatives.

In fact over half of those surveyed (58%) wanted to move away from traditional working patterns in favour of more flexible employment, so they could prioritise commitments outside of work.