Tremors were recorded in Mexico City after Hirving Lozano fired the winning goal past German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in Russia, according to seismic monitoring agency Simmsa.

Mexico football fans’ excitement at their team’s shock win over defending World Cup champions Germany is believed to have caused a minor earthquake.

Spectators watched the match on a big TV screen in the central Zocalo square and after the game they gathered around the iconic Angel of Independence monument waving Mexico flags.

The agency said at least two sensors detected the tremors inside Mexico City at 11.32am Mexican time.

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring their first and winning goal against Germany at the World Cup in Russia

National team coach Juan Carlos Osorio said the win was the result of six months’ planing and added that he told his team to “play with the love of winning rather than the fear of losing”.

“We started drawing up a plan six months ago, we had to change some parts because of injuries, but basically using players who are very fast down the flanks,” he told reporters after the match.

“We decided on (goalscorer) Hirving Lozano as he is our fastest player. We broke out in fast attacks, and we had numerous real chances to open the scoring before we actually did.”