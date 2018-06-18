Mexico football fans’ excitement at their team’s shock win over defending World Cup champions Germany is believed to have caused a minor earthquake.
Tremors were recorded in Mexico City after Hirving Lozano fired the winning goal past German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in Russia, according to seismic monitoring agency Simmsa.
Mexico won the Sunday afternoon match 1-0.
“The earthquake detected in Mexico City originated artificially,” the Mexican engineering and mining firm said.
“Possibly by massive jumps during the goal...of Mexico in the World Cup.”
The agency said at least two sensors detected the tremors inside Mexico City at 11.32am Mexican time.
Spectators watched the match on a big TV screen in the central Zocalo square and after the game they gathered around the iconic Angel of Independence monument waving Mexico flags.
National team coach Juan Carlos Osorio said the win was the result of six months’ planing and added that he told his team to “play with the love of winning rather than the fear of losing”.
“We started drawing up a plan six months ago, we had to change some parts because of injuries, but basically using players who are very fast down the flanks,” he told reporters after the match.
“We decided on (goalscorer) Hirving Lozano as he is our fastest player. We broke out in fast attacks, and we had numerous real chances to open the scoring before we actually did.”
The Colombian coach, who has had a testy relationship with the Mexican media, lauded his players for their effort and also launched an aside at his critics.
Osorio said he had tried to shield players from the criticism that had come his way, so they could concentrate exclusively on the match.
“I tried to make sure that the pressure is all on me, so that all they have to do is go out and do what they did today,” he said. “If we win, the credit goes to the players and if not, it’s my fault ...and that’s the world of football.”
Mexico face South Korea on Saturday, before taking on Sweden on 27 June.
England kick-off their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on Monday evening.