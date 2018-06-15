Whether you’re a die-hard footy fan or just in it for the social element, one thing’s for sure: no one should be watching the World Cup without plenty of snacks to hand. We asked four chefs from across the globe to share their signature snack recipes, so you can throw a viewing party to remember. Guacamole from Mexico Martha Ortiz heads up the kitchen at Ella Canta, an authentic Mexican restaurant on Park Lane, London. She’s shared her homemade guacamole recipe which comes with Mexican cheese and a sweet twist thanks to the presence of a secret ingredient.

Martha Ortiz

Ingredients: :: 150g white onion, chopped

:: ½ cup fresh lime juice

:: 800g avocado

:: 100g coriander, chopped

:: 90g chile serrano, chopped and seeded, or to taste

:: salt, to taste

:: 100g pomegranate seeds

:: 50g Requesón (white moist cheese—the Mexican version of ricotta)

:: Corn tortilas, cut in triangles and fried, on the side How to make guacamole: Soak the onion in lime juice for half an hour, and then drain. Carefully mash the avocado in a bowl or molcajete (a traditional lava-stone mortar with pestle). Add the coriander, onion and chile serrano. Season with salt and pepper. Serve the guacamole in a elegant plate and decorate with the pomegranate seeds, the requesón cheese, and the tortilla triangles. Fried cauliflower and shrimp skewers from Egypt Wesam Masoud is an Egyptian American TV and radio chef. As Ramadan comes to a close, he’ll be enjoying these cauliflower and prawn skewers with family and friends. The dish comes with a garlic lime and coriander “ketchup”.

Wesam Masoud

Ingredients for the skewers: :: 100g medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

:: 100g fresh cauliflower florets

:: 200g all purpose flour

:: 80g cornstarch

:: 20g baking powder

:: 450g water

:: 1g salt

:: 1g cardamom powder

:: 5-6 long bamboo skewers Ingredients for the ketchup: :: 45g cornstarch

:: 100g water

:: 200g lime juice

:: 15g white sugar

:: 30g olive oil

:: 40g cream cheese

:: 25g turmeric powder

:: 15g fresh garlic, finely minced

:: 50g fresh coriander leaves, finely minced

:: 2g salt

:: 1g black pepper powder

:: 0.5g cumin powder How to make the skewers: Combine the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, salt, cardamom powder and water until it resembles the consistency of crepe batter. Store in the fridge until needed. Using a toothpick or skewer, alternate the cauliflower and shrimp. Dip each skewer in the batter then fry in hot oil at 160C until golden brown. Serve warm. How to make the ketchup: Dissolve cornstarch in water with the white sugar, turmeric powder and garlic.

Add lemon juice and cumin powder and bring to a boil until it begins to thicken. Remove from heat and add the coriander and olive oil, stirring well to incorporate into a glossy thick texture. Allow to cool. If it sets, simply purée in a blender to keep it smooth. Chicharron pork sandwich from Peru Martin Morales is the chef and brains behind London-based restaurant Ceviche. He’s shared his chicharron pork sandwich recipe (serves 4), a quintessential Peruvian sandwich commonly served on roadside cafes in the Andes of Peru and also in Lima. It’s a little more high maintenance, but well worth the effort. “Add a fried egg and it’s the bomb,” says Morales.

Ceviche Chicharron Pork Sandwich

Ingredients for the sandwich: :: 1kg pork shoulder (or pork belly)

:: 2 tbsp salt

:: 1 onion, halved

:: 2 bay leaves

:: Vegetable oil, for frying (optional)

:: 4 crusty bread rolls

:: 1 portion of julienned Salsa Criolla (recipe to make it below)

:: 1 portion of chilli mayo For the sweet potato fries: :: 2 sweet potatoes, peeled

:: Corn flour, for dusting

:: Vegetable oil, for deep-frying How to make Salsa Criolla: Finely slice 1 red onion, 2 cored and deseeded medium tomatoes and 2 deseeded and deveined red chillies as finely as you can. Soak the red onion in iced water for 10 minutes. Drain thoroughly and then mix with 1 tablespoon lime juice, 1 tablespoon olive oil and 2 finely chopped coriander sprigs. Season with salt and black pepper. How to make the sandwich: Cut the pork into fairly large chunks and rub all over with the salt. Leave to

marinate for at least a few hours, but preferably overnight. When you are ready to cook the pork, rinse it well to remove the salt and pat dry with kitchen paper. Place the pork in a wide-based saucepan. Scantily cover the pork with water, add the onion and bay leaves and bring to the boil over medium heat. Skim off any foam that appears on the surface and then partially cover. Leave to simmer over low heat until the water has completely evaporated. Test the pork for tenderness by piercing the meat with a fork or skewer. If it is not yet falling apart, add some more water and continue to simmer. Take the lid off and let the pork fry in its own fat over high heat, turning regularly and adding a little oil if needed, until it is crispy and golden brown and the meat is very tender. This should take about 20–30 minutes. Cut the sweet potatoes into thin strips, a similar size to French fries. If you have a deep-fat fryer, heat the vegetable oil to 170°C. If not, pour the oil to a depth of

about 5cm in a large, deep saucepan, making sure that it is no more than half full. To test if the oil is hot enough, drop in a cube of bread; if it sizzles and turns

golden, the oil is ready. Dust the sweet potatoes with corn flour and deep-fry them until they are golden and crisp. Fill the crusty rolls with the pork, sweet potato fries, plenty of Salsa Criolla and

some chilli mayo if using. Black beans “caldinho” from Brazil This recipe comes from Elton Júnior, executive chef of Dalva e Dito, a restaurant owned by esteemed Brazilian chef Alex Atala. Júnior describes it as an “easy” dish to make, however you’ll have to head to your local butcher’s for some pig’s trotters if you want to make it truly special.

