World-First Breakthrough Research Could Change How Endometriosis Is Treated

On average, it takes eight years to be diagnosed with endometriosis, 176 million people in the world suffer from the painful condition and the NHS even credits it with being one of the top 20 most painful conditions a person can experience.

Despite all of this, endometriosis is still woefully under-researched and treatments tend to be difficult such as laparoscopic surgeries or long-term reliance on painkillers and anti-inflammatory medications.

However, thanks to groundbreaking researchers in Australia, the treatment of this painful condition and the health of sufferers could see massive improvements.

Researchers at the Royal Hospital For Women In Sydney grew tissue from every type of endometriosis, observing changes and comparing how the tissues respond to treatments. This means that they’ll be able to vary the treatments provided to the types of endometriosis and determine whether fertility treatments are necessary as there is a link between infertility and endometriosis.

Symptoms of Endometriosis

According to the World Health Organization, endometriosis often causes severe pain in the pelvis, especially during menstrual periods. Some people also have pain during sex or when using the bathroom. Some people have trouble getting pregnant.

Some people with endometriosis don’t have any symptoms. For those who do, a common symptom is pain in the lower part of the belly (pelvis). Pain may be most noticeable:

during a period

during or after sex

when urinating or defecating.

Some people also experience: