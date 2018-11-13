We could all do with being a little kinder, which is why, at the start of 2018, we launched HuffPost: HumanKind, championing people’s incredible acts of altruism in a bid to inspire others to do the same. We’ve heard from hundreds of people, and reading your emails it’s been amazing to find out just how many wonderful people there are in this world – easy to forget when you’re bombarded by bad news on a daily basis. From the nine-year-old who has helped feed thousands of homeless people, to the couple making wheelchairs for disabled dogs – to mark World Kindness Day (13 November) here are nine of our favourite stories from this year.

HuffPost UK

1. This Couple Spend Their Free Time Building Wheelchairs For Disabled Dogs

Saddened by the number of stray, disabled dogs they encountered while travelling around Europe, one couple launched a charity providing essential equipment - such as special wheelchairs - for disabled rescue dogs. Graphic designer Cassie Carney, 40, and marketing executive, Tim, 50, run the charity Broken Biscuits. “These animals are like the biscuits left on the plate - they may look different, but inside they are just the same,” Cassie told HuffPost UK. “And there’s no reason that they can’t be as wonderful pets as others,” Read the full story here. 2. People Are Befriending Their Terminally Ill Neighbours To Tackle Loneliness

Compassionate Neighbours Project Joseph (left) with Kito (right).

Every week, 48-year-old Kito pays a visit to Joseph, 70, who lives with Parkinson’s disease. The pair will have a coffee and talk about anything from politics to films. They sought each other out through the London-based Compassionate Neighbours project, which aims to bring people together to combat the problems of loneliness and isolation for those facing terminal or chronic illness. “I hope Kito will always be my friend,” Joseph told HuffPost UK earlier this year. “I really look forward to seeing him. He tells me stories that make me laugh and we talk about everything.” Read the full story here.﻿ 3. A Teacher Has Been Given $500 By A Stranger To Buy Books For Underprivileged Pupils

Kimberly Bermudez Kimberly (left) and the pile of cash she received from strangers on a flight (right).

Chicago schoolteacher Kimberly Bermudez was on a flight to Florida in July when she struck up conversation with the passenger next to her. During their chat she was asked what the greatest challenge was she’d faced in her career and the 27-year-old responded candidly that working at a low income school could be “heartbreaking” as some children turned up to school hungry or without the equipment they needed. Shorty after, a man sitting behind her tapped her on the shoulder and apologised for listening in. He handed her a chunk of cash with a $100 note on the top and told her to “do something amazing” with it. “I thanked him and told him how I would buy my students books and give back to the community,” she told HuffPost UK. “I didn’t count the money from that man, but I would later find out that he gave me $500.” Read the full story here. 4. These Builders Are Giving Up Their Time To Decorate Homes Of Sick Children For Free

Band of Builders Sadie Jenkins

In February this year, Nicola Jenkins, 34, and her husband Carl, 33, were sent to Center Parcs for nine days along with their daughters Isla, five, and Sadie, two, while a team of tradespeople worked around the clock to completely transform their house. “It gave us a real bit of happiness at a time when things are really tough,” said Nicola, a full-time carer for youngest daughter Sadie, who has multiple illnesses. The group who transformed their home and garden form part of the Band of Builders. Their mission is to help others in the trade who are going through difficult times. Sadie’s dad Carl is a plasterer who became the sole provider for the family after his youngest was born. Nicola estimated it would have cost about £50,000 for materials and manpower, which the builders did for free in their spare time. She said: “They completely transformed the house and our lives.” Read the full story here. 5. Londoners Are Easing The Strain On The Ambulance Service By Exercising With The Elderly

Royal Voluntary Service Benny (left) and Aldo (right)

Aldo Ferreira, 29, and Benny Defries, 91, have struck up an unlikely friendship through a London pilot scheme, which sees people exercise with the elderly to reduce the risk of them falling. Every week for eight weeks, Aldo would sit in Benny’s living room while they passed a ball to one another. The pair would then work through a list of exercises for an hour, which were intended to improve Benny’s strength and mobility. Aldo is one of 34 volunteers who took part in the pilot scheme. “I really enjoyed my visits with Benny,” said Aldo. “He was very interesting to talk to. While we could have spent the entire visit chatting each week, we would always follow and complete our schedule of exercises.” Read the full story here. 6. A Woman’s Heartfelt Notes On Motorway Bridges Have Helped Save 21 Lives

Bridge The Gap Lisa Barnes (left) and one of her handmade signs (right).

Lisa Barnes, 46, works as a manager for British Gas by day and, in her spare time, writes heartfelt messages urging people not to take their own lives. These notes are then attached to bridges around Manchester. Since we first covered her story earlier this year, Lisa has received messages from 21 people who say the notes (part of her campaign called ‘Bridge The Gap’) have stopped them from taking their lives. “I’ve been there in that place, I know exactly how they’re feeling when they’re on that bridge,” she said. “Every single message is written with meaning and from the heart.” Read the full story here. 7. This Young Woman Has Helped To Feed Thousands Of People Across America

Katie's Krops Katie (left) and her younger brother.

When Katie Stagliano was nine she planted cabbage seeds in her back garden and, to her surprise, ended up growing a 40-pound vegetable. After digging it up, she took it to her local soup kitchen where it helped feed almost 300 homeless people. Inspired by this impact, in 2008 she secured a plot of land and began to grow vegetables which were later harvested and given to those in need. She then began fundraising to offer grants to kids across the country so they could do the same. Fast forward a decade and there are now 100 ‘Katie’s Krops’ gardens growing in schools and communities across the US. Last year alone, almost 40,000lbs of food were donated to soup kitchens, shelters and foodbanks. Read the full story here.

8. An 11-Year-Old Has Written 250 ‘Get Well Soon’ Cards For Kids In Hospital

Karen Hughes Ella Chadwick with her mum.

In October, 11-year-old Ella Chadwick received a Pride of Britain award for her incredible show of kindness in the face of life-threatening health challenges. Born with congenital nephrotic syndrome, a kidney condition which quickly led to kidney failure, Ella had a transplant from her dad when she was three however it failed immediately. She had a second transplant four years ago and has since gone on to help others in similar situations. In 2016 she spent her summer holidays hand-making 250 ‘get well soon’ cards for kids at the hospital whom she barely knew. Asked why it felt so important to her to do this, Ella replied: “Because I wanted to make them better.” She has also raised thousands of pounds for the hospital where she’s spent much of her childhood. What a star. Read the full story here. 9. This Woman Has Carried Out An Act Of Kindness Every Day For 1,000 Days

Dani Saveker