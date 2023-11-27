Worried About Catching Covid Before Christmas? Here's Where You Can Get Tests

Future Publishing via Getty Images

If contracting Covid in the run-up to Christmas sounds like your idea of fresh hell — then worry not. Getting a Covid test is still possible – and we’ve got everything you need to know.

Before you scramble for your wallet, there are still some instances where Covid tests can be provided for free. The Government website is still advertising its service for free rapid lateral flow tests – you can order for yourself, or for someone else, if you meet the criteria.

Advertisement

However, if you don’t meet the conditions (and most people probably don’t), you’ll likely have to pay for your lateral flow tests.

You can pick up a Covid test from most pharmacies and Boots stores across the country. If you’re unable to leave the house, you can also order them for delivery from various places for next-day delivery.

The cost of these starts at around £5 per test, though most are sold in multiples for around £9, depending on where you get them from. Delivery charges are not included in the price.

These are the Covid symptoms you should look out for

The rise of Covid cases has been steadily increasing as we edge into the colder months, with cases of Pirola and Eris affecting more people.

Advertisement

The NHS website advises that symptoms can be broadly felt, from stuffy noses to loss of taste. The full range of these can be seen here.

In addition, the site advises that they can feel flue-like and that most people can make full recoveries in, and up to, 12 weeks. However, some might have more severe symptoms and may need to take a longer, slower approach to recovery.

The advice if you have Covid is still to stay home and away from those who might be vulnerable for five days.

If you become worried about the ill health of a child or worsening symptoms you can arrange a GP appointment by ringing 111.

However, if any of the following symptoms present themselves then the NHS strongly advises calling 999 for the emergency services.

Advertisement

They say, to call 999 or go to A&E if you or a child: