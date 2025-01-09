RAC Warns Against Common Windscreen De-Icing Method

Oleg Bilyk

The cold snap, which was originally projected to run until Monday 6, is set to continue this week, with Thursday set to see the lowest temperatures of the winter so far.

The Met Office said temperatures could drop to -15°C, with lying snow in Scotland or northern England.

Fronts moving in from the southwest on Friday and Saturday bring the potential for even more snow, with the possibility of further warnings.

The cold weather can seriously affect drivers, who might be exposed to dangerous black ice; decreased visibility; and snowy, hard-to-navigate roads.

And that’s not even to mention having to de-ice your windshield ahead of starting the journey.

The Royal Automobile Club (RAC) has revealed that one common quick fix is actually terrible for your glass, however.

What shouldn’t I do when de-icing my car?

The RAC warns drivers “DO NOT pour a kettle of boiling hot water over the windows in an attempt to melt any ice”.

The old-school method causes something called “thermal shock,” which weakens the glass and can even cause it to crack, “leading to an expensive bill”.

The AA says even lukewarm water can cause cracks, especially if the window has little chips or cracks already.

That’s because glass expands when hot or warm water touches it, and contracts again quickly if it’s cold out.

Additionally, warm water freezes faster than cold water, so if it’s truly Baltic out, you might be left with yet another layer of ice.

This may “build up on the wipers and freeze them to the glass, risking damage to the wiper motor or ripping off the rubber if you switch them on”.

The RAC adds that though you might be tempted to use a bank card or other substitute for a proper ice scraper, these aren’t the best choice; they can snap and break, potentially scraping your window.

Yup ― that’s every single one of my dad’s favourite methods roundly debunked.

How should you defrost and de-mist your car’s windshield?

The AA says you should turn your engine and air con on, blowing warm air towards the windscreen.

You can also sweep off snow and use an ice scraper, along with deicing fluid if you like, while you wait for your car to warm up.

Both the AA and the RAC say it’s important to wait until every last piece of ice and mist has been removed from your windshield to start driving.

