People Are Revealing The Craziest Thing A Man Has Said To Them While Flirting And We're Lost For Words

We all know flirting can be a tricky affair full of embarrassing faux pas and awkward deliveries. So, when X user @chantgod recently asked the good people of X “what’s craziest thing a man has ever said to you while trying to flirt?”, there were PLENTY of replies.

What’s craziest thing a man has ever said to you while trying to flirt? — Chant God (@chantgod) December 7, 2023

Now, we’re talking about men here, so you can already imagine how terrible some of these are going to be. Here are some highlights...

My favourite Grindr interaction pic.twitter.com/DXSehRZ8VL — FP (@Finlay0004) December 9, 2023

This is my favorite thing that I’ve ever received. He’s not wrong though 😂 pic.twitter.com/wuDsRjBRkh — Rosie Bottoms (@bottoms_rosie) December 10, 2023

Dude was making me a drink and he gone ask me if I seen the Jeffery dahmer documentary on Netflix — WhyKay🎎 (@YKdaSamurai) December 7, 2023

I got called unicorn barf from a guy on Grindr while I was in Spain pic.twitter.com/jQJQ9uxEaE — Nicky (@boynamednick) December 8, 2023

Not the craziest but craziest lately pic.twitter.com/4mftTkv6h0 — Countryleo (@countryleo1) December 9, 2023

I mentioned I liked Angela Lansbury and he said he was a waiter for her special cast party for the a little night music and sent me a PDF of the menu. — JehovahsWitless (@D____B____K) December 9, 2023

"I would drink your bathwater" still disturbs me 20 years later — flora + fauna 🏳️🌈 (@Stanford_lands) December 9, 2023

Some dude walked up to me, grabbed a handful of my belly, and said "I can help you get rid of this" while flirting with me.... — Farrah Franklin's Lost Luggage (@megapikachu) December 9, 2023

i can’t believe i forgot about this one the other day https://t.co/ZiAroY8G5c pic.twitter.com/1S4XROpdVA — george 🇵🇸 (@_gapc) December 10, 2023

A guy was trying to get me to hook up in the middle of peak Covid https://t.co/D0L2bmaE1F pic.twitter.com/RFXdu7Etax — José María Luna (@JoseMLuna) December 10, 2023