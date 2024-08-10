I'm A Nurse ― This 1 Common Morning Habit Could Ruin Your Sleep

Guido Mieth via Getty Images

You probably already know how good a great night’s kip is for you, but in case you need a refresher; a solid sleep schedule may improve your gut health, boost your memory, and potentially help your heart health, too.

Most of us are on the lookout for ways to improve our Zzzs. So it’s a good thing nurse Jordan Bruss has some simple advice on sleeping better ― even if it is a little controversial.

In a recent TikTok, the health professional said, “if you’re somebody who sets multiple alarms, I have bad news for you.”

Why is setting multiple alarms a problem?

Aside from being CRUEL to your partner or roommates, Bruss shared that the practice also “really disrupts your REM cycle frequently.”

NHS Borders explains that the REM cycle is the fourth stage of sleep. “In REM sleep our brain activity is high and we experience rapid movement of our eyes. This phase is key for consolidating learning and forming memories,” they write.

Having this cycle broken by your alarm, and then reset by your sleeping again, “causes sleep inertia, increased drowsiness, fatigue, mood swings, and it also raises your cortisol levels,” the nurse explained.

That’s because your adrenaline kicks in when you hear the alarm, “so waking up like that multiple times in the morning is very stressful.”

“So, when that alarm goes off in the morning, get up!” Bruss advised. “Don’t keep traumatising yourself.”

How can I stop doing it?

Healthline spoke to Dr. Guy Meadows, co-founder and clinical lead at Sleep School, about the topic. He suggested “placing the clock or phone out of reach” if you struggle to respond to the first alarm.

He also says turning a light on or opening the windows the first time you wake up can help you to stay awake.

“Whether it’s leaving your bedroom curtains open or using a sunrise lamp, waking up to light could make a difference in your ability to actually wake up and, more importantly, stay up,” he explained.

Whatever you do, though, try not to hit that snooze button...