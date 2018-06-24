HENNING KAISER via Getty Images Debris of a house that has exploded in the night lay in the street in Wuppertal, western Germany, on June 24, 2018.

Shocking pictures have emerged showing the damage caused by an explosion which rocked a building in Germany on Saturday night, injuring 25 people.

The several-story building was destroyed in the western city of Wuppertal.

Police said the explosion happened shortly before midnight on Saturday, with a large noise scaring people in surrounding homes so much they ran out into the street in a panic.