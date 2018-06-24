EDITION
    • NEWS
    24/06/2018 14:09 BST

    Wuppertal Explosion Destroys German Building, Injuring 25 People

    Investigators say a fire broke out in several parts of the house.

    HENNING KAISER via Getty Images
    Debris of a house that has exploded in the night lay in the street in Wuppertal, western Germany, on June 24, 2018.

    Shocking pictures have emerged showing the damage caused by an explosion which rocked a building in Germany on Saturday night, injuring 25 people.

    The several-story building was destroyed in the western city of Wuppertal.

    Police said the explosion happened shortly before midnight on Saturday, with a large noise scaring people in surrounding homes so much they ran out into the street in a panic.

    HENNING KAISER via Getty Images
    Smoke comes out of the debris of a house that has exploded in the night in Wuppertal, western Germany, on June 24, 2018

    German police said a fire broke out in several different parts of the house and firefighters had trouble dousing the flames because parts of the building kept collapsing.

    They were able to rescue four severely injured people from inside the building.

    HENNING KAISER via Getty Images
    A car is covered by debris of a house that has exploded in the night in Wuppertal, western Germany.
    HENNING KAISER via Getty Images
    Debris covers the road after an explosion at a house in western Germany.

    Another 21 people were slightly injured and treated by emergency staff at the scene.

    Emergency services said on Sunday they were still trying to get the fire under control. They are investigating the cause of the explosion.

