Shocking pictures have emerged showing the damage caused by an explosion which rocked a building in Germany on Saturday night, injuring 25 people.
The several-story building was destroyed in the western city of Wuppertal.
Police said the explosion happened shortly before midnight on Saturday, with a large noise scaring people in surrounding homes so much they ran out into the street in a panic.
German police said a fire broke out in several different parts of the house and firefighters had trouble dousing the flames because parts of the building kept collapsing.
They were able to rescue four severely injured people from inside the building.
Another 21 people were slightly injured and treated by emergency staff at the scene.
Emergency services said on Sunday they were still trying to get the fire under control. They are investigating the cause of the explosion.