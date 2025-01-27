Wynne Evans Apologises For 'Unacceptable' Sexual Joke During Strictly Photo-Shoot

Wynne Evans BBC/Ray Burmiston

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Wynne Evans has issued an apology after he was caught on camera making a crude remark in relation to It Takes Two host Janette Manrara.

The current official Strictly tour got underway in Birmingham earlier this month, and a day earlier, its cast took part in a promotional photo-shoot.

Advertisement

It was there that the Mail On Sunday recorded footage of Wynne – best known for his appearances in Go Compare’s long-running ad campaigns – made the comment in question.

As seen in the Mail’s footage, when Janette positioned herself between Wynne and fellow contestant Jamie Borthwick, the Welsh opera performer remarked: “Not too close to Jamie.”

In the video, he then appeared to use the term “spit roast”, referring to a threesome, for which he has now apologised.

Advertisement

Jamie Borthwick, Janette Manrara and Wynne Evans with the cast of this year's Strictly Come Dancing tour earlier this month Anthony Devlin/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

“My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise,” he said.

A BBC Studios spokesperson also said (as reported by The Guardian): “We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints. We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour.”

During last year’s series, Wynne found himself at the centre of controversy after he was spotted moving his hand across professional partner Katya Jones’ middle, prompting her to move it away, while another celebrity was being interviewed during a live show.

Advertisement

Katya repeatedly defended Wynne, insisting the incident was the result of an “inside joke” between them that went awry.

“I quite frankly can’t bear sitting here watching this man being portrayed as someone he’s not,” she insisted during a follow-up interview on It Takes Two. “In fact, it couldn’t be further away from the truth.”