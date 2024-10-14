Strictly Come Dancing Star Wynne Evans 'Heartbroken' Over Fall-Out From 'Stupid Joke'

Katya Jones and Wynne Evans performing on Saturday night BBC/Guy Levy

During Saturday night’s live show, the opera singer, DJ and star of Go Compare’s long-running ad campaign was spotted moving his hand across dance partner Katya Jones’ middle, to which she responded by pushing it away.

Advertisement

Later in the show, some viewers also picked up on a supposedly frosty moment between the pair.

That look🤣🤣 the fakeness slipped. pic.twitter.com/QbRZPRPtdl — Neil Shedden (@Shedden29) October 12, 2024

“I’m absolutely heartbroken by the things that have been written about me in the last day,” he told his listeners.

Advertisement

He explained: “Basically, Katya and I are really, really close and we’re really good friends, and on Saturday night we made a stupid joke. It was a stupid joke that went wrong, OK?

“We thought it was funny. It wasn’t funny. It has been totally misinterpreted.”

He added: “We’ve got a brilliant friendship, an absolutely tight friendship, and I’m sorry if anybody was offended by it, but it was a joke. And that’s all there is. There is no real story, really.”

Katya also dismissed the controversy in an Instagram post of her own on Sunday.

Jumping to her celebrity partner’s defence, she insisted: “The hand incident that happened on Saturday night was a very silly, very silly inside joke between Wynne and I.”

She insisted: “Even the idea that it made me feel uncomfortable or offended in any way is complete nonsense. It’s quite absurd, actually.”

HuffPost UK has contacted the BBC for additional comment.

Wynne and Katya will perform their fifth routine of the series this weekend, after sailing through to the next stage of the contest in Sunday’s results show.

Advertisement