'X Factor' Winner Matt Terry Parts Ways With Record Label After 18 Months

It’s been 18 months since the British public voted for Matt Terry as their ‘X Factor’ champion, but the singer has now revealed that he and his record label have parted ways.

While it’s customary for a winning ‘X Factor’ act to sign with Simon Cowell’s Syco record label, Matt broke from tradition and joined RCA, a label owned by Sony, whose roster also includes Zayn Malik, Miley Cyrus and former Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei.

At the time, this move was perceived by many as an attempt to avoid the bad luck a number of ‘X Factor’ acts have experienced with Syco, but over the weekend, Matt confirmed that he’s no longer signed to the label.