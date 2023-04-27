Yellowjackets Star Liv Hewson Will Forgo Emmys Race Due To Gendered Categories

Yellowjackets actor Liv Hewson has decided not to compete in this year’s Emmys – because there’s no category where they truly fit in.

“There’s not a place for me in the acting categories,” the Australian actor, who is non-binary, told Variety.

“It would be inaccurate for me to submit myself as an actress. It neither makes sense for me to be lumped in with the boys.”

They added: “It’s quite straightforward and not that loaded. I can’t submit myself for this because there’s no space for me.”

Liv Hewson poses for a portrait to promote the second season of "Yellowjackets." Photo by Allison Dinner/Invision/AP

Liv plays teen goalie Van Palmer on the acclaimed Showtime drama, which follows the lives of high school soccer players who become stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash.

Showtime said earlier this year that the network planned for Liv to be a contender in the supporting actress category, but the star subsequently decided that they would not submit themselves.

Last year, the series garnered seven nominations for its first season, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci.

Earlier this year, non-binary actor and House Of The Dragon star Emma D’Arcy reflected on being nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Globe Awards.

“When I was starting out, I really felt that I had to pretend to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry,” they said.

“It wasn’t sustainable, and I stopped pretending. Weirdly, it’s at that point that I got nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Globes, which is beautifully ironic.”