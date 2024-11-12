Yes, Really, This Is The Age You Should Stop Drinking Beer

Unsplash Unsplash

I’m not advocating for drinking it in excess, but for beer lovers, nothing quite beats a nice cold pint.

Whether you’re just having a quick one after work or tucking into a couple while doing a pub quiz, they can be really quite sensational in the right setting and, of course, in moderation.

However, according to one expert, there is an age that you should quit this hoppy habit, and it’s probably earlier than you’d think.

When you should quit drinking beer

He also explained that as we age, protecting our brain health is essential, and emphasised that past the age of just 65, we should be abstaining from alcohol as much as possible, saying: “It is essential to abstain from alcohol at a stage in life where preserving neurons is crucial.”

Don’t hold off until you’re in your 60s, though.

The NHS urges that we should always drink with caution. On their website, they explained that men and women are advised not to drink more than 14 units a week on a regular basis.

They explained: “14 units is equivalent to 6 pints of average-strength beer or 10 small glasses of lower-strength wine.”

If you do often drink around 14 units a week, the health service recommends spreading these throughout the week and not just in one sitting.

