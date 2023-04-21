Yes, You Can Get Love Bombed By Your Friends Too – We Should Know

Love bombing isn’t the easiest concept to explain, you can only really comprehend it when you’ve experienced it. From an outside perspective, someone showering you with compliments, gifts, and attention isn’t a bad thing, in fact, it’s encouraged. But, with love bombing after those initial months of pure adoration, things can quickly turn sour.
We’ve seen this time and time again in relationships but it happens in friendships too. Ever found yourself meeting a new friend and it feels like things are going from 0 to 100 in the space of just a few weeks? Quickly you find out that friend isn’t as sweet as you thought they were. Well, if this all sounds familiar, you might have been friend love bombed.
When Holly*, a 26-year account executive from South London, exchanged details with a girl she was friendly with on social media, they quickly formed a friendship.
Fortunately, Elle Mace who is a Positive Psychology Coach tells HuffPost UK how we can look out for potential friendship love-bombers.
What does love-bombing in friendships look like? Is it the same in relationships?
“Love-bombing in friendships and in romantic relationships can share similarities, but they can also have distinct differences,” Mace says.
Essentially, love-bombing is a manipulative tactic where someone overwhelms another person with affection, attention, and compliments as a way to establish a deep emotional connection and gain control over them.
Love-bombing in friendship can look like excessive praise, constant communication and support, and a desire to spend all your time together. “The person may also try to isolate the friend from their other relationships, making themselves the sole focus of their attention and emotional support,” Mace adds.
“It’s important to note that love-bombing is not healthy behaviour, and it’s a warning sign of potential emotional abuse.”
If you feel like you’re being love-bombed, you might want to set boundaries and take a step back from the relationship or friendship to evaluate it more objectively.
How can we distinguish between a fast-moving friendship and love bombing?
Distinguishing between the two can be difficult as both experiences can involve a lot of attention and emotional connection early on. However, pace shows some signs that can help us differentiate between the two:
- Consistency: If the person is consistently attentive and affectionate towards you over time, it’s more likely to be a fast-moving friendship. Love-bombing tends to be intense and short-lived.
- Control: If the person is trying to control your actions or isolate you from other people in your life, it’s more likely to be love-bombing. A fast-moving friendship may involve a lot of time spent together, but it should not come at the cost of your autonomy.
- Reciprocity: If the emotional connection in the friendship is mutual and based on shared interests and values, it’s more likely to be a fast-moving friendship. Love-bombing tends to be one-sided, with the other person showering you with attention while ignoring your needs and interests.
- Respect: If the person respects your boundaries and doesn’t pressure you into doing things you’re uncomfortable with, it’s more likely to be a fast-moving friendship. Love-bombing often involves manipulation and pressure to get you to comply with the other person’s wishes.
What should we do if we realise we’re being lovebombed by a new friend?
Pace says: “If you realise that you’re being love-bombed by a new friend, it’s important to set boundaries and take steps to protect yourself from potential emotional abuse. Here are some steps you can take:”
- Be honest with yourself: Acknowledge that the intense attention and affection may not be healthy and could be a warning sign of manipulation.
- Slow things down: Take a step back from the friendship and create space between you and the person. You can reduce the frequency of your communication and interactions to help balance out the intensity.
- Set boundaries: Be clear about what you’re comfortable with and what you’re not. Communicate your needs and limits assertively and consistently.
- Build a support network: Reach out to other friends or family members and spend time with them. Having a strong support network can help you feel less isolated and more grounded.
- Consider ending the friendship: If the person is not respecting your boundaries and continues to love-bomb you despite your attempts to address it, it may be necessary to end the friendship for your own well-being.
- Seek professional help: If you’re struggling to cope with the emotional impact of the love bombing, consider talking to a therapist who can provide guidance and support.