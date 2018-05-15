Hands Off Our Yorkshire Puddings! Brits Are Outraged Over 'Dutch Baby' Recipe

We might be divided on issues like Brexit and the colour of #TheDress, but when it comes to Yorkshire puds, the British public stands united. When The New York Times shared a recipe of a “large, fluffy pancake” with jam and icing sugar, people in the UK couldn’t help but draw comparisons to a Sunday roast staple... Yep, that’s right, the humble Yorkshire pudding.

This large, fluffy pancake is excellent for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dessert any time of year https://t.co/rIYTybknnm pic.twitter.com/iAlpcidZxe — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 12, 2018

A typical Yorkshire pudding recipe is savoury, consisting of flour, eggs, milk and oil or butter, while the recipe appearing in The New York Times, written by American food writer Florence Fabricant, contained the additional ingredients of sugar and nutmeg - making it a ‘Dutch Baby pancake’. When the publication shared the recipe on Twitter, some Brits were outraged, accusing the publication of tampering with the recipe. Similarly, many could not even begin to fathom the idea of a sweet Yorkshire pud. “That’s a Yorkshire pudding, mate,” remarked Twitter user @hrtbps, while @TheGrampusWife added: “Aunt Bessie would be turning in her grave.”

Fluffy pancake ? It's a YORKSHIRE PUDDING, don't even think of calling it anything else, especially in Yorkshire. I am spitting feathers right now — sylvia kendall (@KendallSylvia) May 13, 2018

So, the New York Times has ‘discovered’ Yorkshire puddings. By ‘discover’ I mean violate. If you put icing sugar anywhere near mine I’d burn your house to the ground. It’s gravy you need their lads. #dutchbaby #NYTimes — \m/ (@meetmeinmonta0k) May 13, 2018

This is not a dessert! This is a thing of beauty that should be filled with beef and vegetables. Or sausage and mash. It is a Yorkshire pudding. pic.twitter.com/Nxf6syE6sq — becky (@bexsta711) May 12, 2018

The conversation swiftly turned into a furious debate about the difference between a Yorkshire pudding and Dutch Baby pancake, as well as which came first...

Yorkshire Puddings have sugar in them???? It's a Dutch Baby Pancake

Damn British think everything belongs to them..... — Kathy 🇺🇸 #BoycottheNRA (@Robotrix1) May 14, 2018

Actually my great-grandfather (British) used to put treacle on his Yorkshires when he had them for dessert. He was born in 1892. — Pauline A Harrison (@PAHarrisonpics) May 14, 2018

They are 2 different dishes.



When you do the weird British thing and add gravy and meat and veggies it is Yorkshire pudding.



When you add syrup/jam/fruits/powdered sugar you get a Dutch baby which is better than anything in British "cuisine" — Deepstate Jeff (@jakewinters77) May 13, 2018

Even fellow Brit Nigella Lawson calls them Dutch Baby pancakes...

Breakfast, brunch, anytime you want, frankly - especially on a Bank Holiday Monday: #RecipeOfTheDay is Dutch Baby; think Yorkshire pudding in pancake guise https://t.co/cuvxMgFTtZ pic.twitter.com/IoRhfydkVK — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) May 7, 2018