Hands Off Our Yorkshire Puddings! Brits Are Outraged Over 'Dutch Baby' Recipe

We might be divided on issues like Brexit and the colour of #TheDress, but when it comes to Yorkshire puds, the British public stands united.
When The New York Times shared a recipe of a “large, fluffy pancake” with jam and icing sugar, people in the UK couldn’t help but draw comparisons to a Sunday roast staple...
Yep, that’s right, the humble Yorkshire pudding.
A typical Yorkshire pudding recipe is savoury, consisting of flour, eggs, milk and oil or butter, while the recipe appearing in The New York Times, written by American food writer Florence Fabricant, contained the additional ingredients of sugar and nutmeg - making it a ‘Dutch Baby pancake’.
When the publication shared the recipe on Twitter, some Brits were outraged, accusing the publication of tampering with the recipe. Similarly, many could not even begin to fathom the idea of a sweet Yorkshire pud.
“That’s a Yorkshire pudding, mate,” remarked Twitter user @hrtbps, while @TheGrampusWife added: “Aunt Bessie would be turning in her grave.”
The conversation swiftly turned into a furious debate about the difference between a Yorkshire pudding and Dutch Baby pancake, as well as which came first...
Even fellow Brit Nigella Lawson calls them Dutch Baby pancakes...
We’ve contacted a food historian to find out which came first, but in the meantime: Dutch Baby pancakes and Yorkshire puddings are different things.
There, we said it. Now we need to lie down.