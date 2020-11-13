Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe Dies After Contracting Covid-19

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe has died in hospital after testing positive from Covid-19, it has been confirmed. Sutcliffe, who was serving 20 life terms for murdering 13 women and attempting to kill seven more between 1976 and 1981, passed away at the age of 74. A Prison Service spokesman said: “HMP Frankland prisoner Peter Coonan (born Sutcliffe) died in hospital on 13 November. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.” There was no confirmation of the cause of death which will be investigated by the coroner.

Rex Features

It was previously reported that Sutcliffe had refused treatment for coronavirus, and was at risk of dying due to his age and health problems. Most, though not all of Sutcliffe’s victims were sex workers who were mutilated and beaten to death. He was given 20 life terms for the murders and was caught when police found him with a prostitute in his car. They became suspicious and found he had a fake licence plate and weapons including a screwdriver and hammer in the boot. The former lorry driver from Bradford spent 32 years inside the high-security Broadmoor psychiatric hospital after he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia following his life sentence in 1981.

PA Twelve of the Ripper's 13 victims