North East CTU/PA Items including petrol, a bag of screws and a balaclava found in the rucksack belonging to one of the boys.

Two teenagers who were convicted of plotting Columbine-inspired massacre at their school in North Yorkshire have been sentenced to jail.

One of the boys, aged 15, has been given a 12-year custodial sentence while the teenager’s co-defendant, also 15, was given a 10-year custodial sentence after being convicted of the same offence.

The pair were named as Thomas Wyllie and Alex Bolland after reporting restrictions were lifted.

The boys, who were 14 when they put together the plot and pupils at a school in Northallerton, sat motionless in the dock at Leeds Crown Court as they were told the lengths of their sentences.

During the trial, the court heard how they had compiled a “hit-list” of targets, including students who had bullied or wronged them, as well as teachers.

The researched bomb-making techniques and had begun stockpiling weapons before counter-terrorism police arrested them in October last year.