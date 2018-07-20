Two teenagers who were convicted of plotting Columbine-inspired massacre at their school in North Yorkshire have been sentenced to jail.
One of the boys, aged 15, has been given a 12-year custodial sentence while the teenager’s co-defendant, also 15, was given a 10-year custodial sentence after being convicted of the same offence.
The pair were named as Thomas Wyllie and Alex Bolland after reporting restrictions were lifted.
The boys, who were 14 when they put together the plot and pupils at a school in Northallerton, sat motionless in the dock at Leeds Crown Court as they were told the lengths of their sentences.
During the trial, the court heard how they had compiled a “hit-list” of targets, including students who had bullied or wronged them, as well as teachers.
The researched bomb-making techniques and had begun stockpiling weapons before counter-terrorism police arrested them in October last year.
Prosecutors told jurors that the pair had “hero-worshipped” Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, the teenagers responsible for murdering 13 people at Columbine High School, Colorado, in 1999.
In the police interviews that followed their arrests in October 2017, both boys attempted to claim that the plan was nothing more than a fantasy, the judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, told the pair that their plan “was not wishful thinking or fantasy, it was a real plot”.
The pair were convicted of conspiracy to murder in May.
The judge said: “You are both 15-years-old and you were only 14 last year when you planned to murder teachers and pupils at your school in North Yorkshire by shooting them in a re-enactment of the Columbine massacre.”
The judge added that it was a “firm plan with specific targets in mind as well as a plan to make indiscriminate explosives”.
She concluded her remarks by saying that Wyllie and Bolland had intended to cause “terror on the scale of the school shootings that have been seen in America”.