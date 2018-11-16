You Can Now Post Your Friends A Christmas Tree That Fits Through A Letter Box

Spreading festive cheer in the spirit of Buddy the Elf has never been easier, because you can now send a Christmas tree to your friends through the post.

Home delivery florist Bloom & Wild has created a small yet mighty tree complete with decorations that fits snuggly through a letter box.

At £32, the 40cm ‘Twinkle Tree’ is a little on the pricey side, around the same price as full-sized versions elsewhere. But for sheer novelty factor, we’re into it.