Square Sausage Ice Cream Exists And We're Not Sure Where To Look

Cheesecake and chocolate brownies are a staple on most restaurant dessert menus, but one upmarket hotel in Edinburgh has ripped up the rule book to create a square sausage ice cream.

Dairy firm Glen Urr has joined forces with Apex Hotels to reinvent the Scottish breakfast favourite, and will sell the icy sausage snack on Sunday at the chain’s Grassmarket hotel in Edinburgh to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.

A bit like Scotland’s answer to American bacon and pancakes, the square sausage ice cream will be served inside a brioche bun with toffee drizzle, giving the impression it is covered in brown sauce.