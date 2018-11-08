Jimmy Choo has unveiled a new range of heated boots to keep toes toasty this winter. The catch? You’ll have to stump up an eye-watering £1,295 to buy them.

The Voyager Boot, which comes in white or black leather, contains battery-powered heated soles that are charged using a sneaky USB port hidden beneath the collar.

The boots can be heated from a cosy 25C to a positively sweaty 45C for a maximum of eight hours, with temperatures controlled via an accompanying app.