Jimmy Choo has unveiled a new range of heated boots to keep toes toasty this winter. The catch? You’ll have to stump up an eye-watering £1,295 to buy them.
The Voyager Boot, which comes in white or black leather, contains battery-powered heated soles that are charged using a sneaky USB port hidden beneath the collar.
The boots can be heated from a cosy 25C to a positively sweaty 45C for a maximum of eight hours, with temperatures controlled via an accompanying app.
Jimmy Choo’s creative director, Sandra Choi, claimed a boot that warms the feet is “the ultimate luxury, but a fundamentally practical one”.
“After all, what could be more luxurious on a freezing day than using your phone to remotely keep your feet beautifully snug?” she said.
But at almost £1,300 a pop, we’d rather buy some reusable heated insoles for around 20 quid. Or, you know, wear two pairs of socks.
