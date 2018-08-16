You Can Now Get Paid To Travel The World And Drink Gin

Not achieving all you hoped for in your current job? There’s that old phrase – if at first you don’t succeed, try, try, a-gin. And now you can.
This week, Bombay Sapphire and Inception Group have collaborated to make your happy hour dreams come true – they are now advertising for a global ambassador whose job it will be to jet around drinking gins from across the globe.
Phileas Fogg’s ‘around the world in 80 days’ trip was the inspiration for the new role, which will mark the launch of a new bar called Mr Fogg’s Society of Exploration.
To be considered, you have to be over 21, love to travel, have a knack for social media and selfie-taking, be interested in the Victorian era and be willing to dress up as such. Liking gin also probably doesn’t hurt.
And if you have a taste for a good infusion, you might just tick every box on the job spec; part of the role entails collecting botanicals on your journey and using your ima-gin-ation to create your own Around the World Cocktail when you arrive home.
So if the UK is feeling dry, your day job has you bitter, or life is generally a bit sloe – don’t lose spirit – pour yourself a tipple and be-gin your application. When life gives you lemons. Or limes. You get the picture.
You can find out more and apply for the job here.