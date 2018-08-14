You Can Now Watch A Livestream Of This Mouldy Fatberg 24/7

It’s the livestream nobody asked for but we all got: the Museum of London has launched a live video of a slice of fatberg so that people can watch it decompose over time.

Since going off display last month, fatberg has changed “drastically”, the museum curators have said, and it is no longer “sweating or hatching flies” but instead growing a toxic mould with “yellow pustules.”

The livestream, called FatCam, made up of congealed fat, grease, and wet wipes, can be watched here.