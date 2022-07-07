We Know You've (Probably) Ditched Your Face Mask, But It's Time To Dig It Out

Jenny Harries said it does not look as though the current wave has peaked, and urged people to “go about their normal lives” but in a “precautionary way”.

She said the majority of cases in the UK now are the Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 and that the latter is “really pushing and driving this current wave”.

Harries urged people to utilise hand-washing, keeping distance where possible and wearing a face covering in enclosed, poorly ventilated places.

Disabled people, with compromised immune systems have to protect themselves and we should protect them too, say charities.

Alison Kerry, head of communications at disability equality charity Scope, told HuffPost UK: “Covid hasn’t gone away, and it still poses a very real risk to some disabled people.

“The continued spread of Covid infections puts some disabled people in an extremely difficult situation, where even going to the supermarket could be life threatening. Nobody should be forced to gamble with their lives.

“We strongly encourage everyone who can to wear a mask in crowded spaces and isolate if you test positive for Covid-19. Your choice will help the millions of clinically vulnerable people in the UK.”

Something to think about.