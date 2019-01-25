You Might Soon Be Able To Buy Mayo In Refillable, Reusable Glass Jars

Love your chips and mayo but not your reliance on single-use materials? Good news: Hellmann’s mayonnaise owner Unilever is rolling out a trial of reusable and refillable glass jars.

The consumer goods giant is joining forces with a host of other household names – including Tesco, Nestle, P&G, and PepsiCo – to launch a service called ‘Loop’ that aims to cut back on plastic.

The trial is launching in New York and Paris this spring – and hopefully in the UK by the end of this year. Shoppers will be able to buy goods from these companies on Loop, and they’ll be delivered in reusable packaging.

Once you’re done with them, you can arrange for the packaging to be collected within 48 hours, where it will be washed for you, refilled, and returned.

