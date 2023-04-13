'You Need To Answer Some Of My Questions': Kay Burley Slams Tory Minister

Kay Burley clashed with Chris Philp on Sky News Sky News

A government minister was left squirming after he was blasted by Kay Burley for dodging her questions.

Chris Philp avoided giving a straight answer as he was grilled on Sky News this morning.

Burley quizzed the police minister on reports in The Times that British lives have been put at risk by a US intelligence leak, as well as comments made previously by Joe Biden in which he compared Irish Catholics to Palestinians.

But Philp - who complained that he was suffering from a cold - continually stonewalled the presenter.

On the intelligence leak, he repeatedly said he could not comment on security matters.

And on Biden’s remarks, which date back to last year, Philp said: “I’m not going to get into that. He gave a great speech in Belfast yesterday.”

Burley hit back: “He is comparing Irish Catholics to Palestinians. As a representative of the British government this morning, what’s your reaction to that?”

Philp replied: “I’m not going to get into parsing President Biden’s language - I don’t know where that quote comes from or when he made it. What I do know is that the United States are a close ally of ours. We’re working together on a whole range of issues, including Ukraine.

“We’re working constructively on economic issues globally ...”

Burley then interjected: “You need to answer some of my questions.”

The minister responded: “I have been answering them.”

But the presenter hit back: “You haven’t. So you’re not going to answer that question either.”

#KayBurley - President Biden is quoted as saying Irish Catholics are akin to Palestinians... is that a reasonable comparison?



Chris Philp - I'm not going to get into that#KayBurley - You'll have to answer some of my questions.. so you're not going to answer that#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/q53gVG76lg — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 13, 2023

It is not the first time the pair have clashed on the Sky News sofa.