Yulia Skripal Rejects Russia's Help After Moscow Accuses UK Of 'Abduction'

Yulia Skripal has refused assistance from Russia since leaving hospital, after her home country claimed Britain had “abducted” her.

A diplomatic battle has been raging between the two nations over whether the Russian embassy should be allowed access to the 33-year-old daughter of ex-spy Sergei Skripal, both of whom were poisoned with a deadly nerve agent last month.

Yulia Skripal, who was found critically ill alongside her 66-year-old father on a bench in Salisbury, was discharged from hospital in Wiltshire this week.

It is believed that British authorities immediately transfered her away to a secure location.

The embassy reacted angrily to the news, suggesting in a series of tweets that the Russian national had been taken against her will and had been effectively “abducted’.

However, it is understood that the offer of consular support from Russia was presented to Skripal – and rejected.

She is believed to have expressed no interest in talking to consular officials.

Russia remains the prime suspect for carrying out the attack on Skripal and his daughter.