Yulia Skripal Discharged From Hospital A Month After Salisbury Poisoning

Yulia Skripal has been discharged from hospital a month after after being poisoned in Salisbury alongside her father, a former Russian double agent. The pair were hospitalised in a grave condition on March 4 when they were poisoned using a Soviet-developed nerve agent, known as Novichok. Dr Christine Blanshard, medical director at Salisbury District Hospital, told reporters at a press conference: “We have now discharged Yulia... She has asked for privacy from the media and I want to reiterate her request. “This is not the end of her treatment but marks a significant milestone.” Blanshard added that Sergei Skripal, 66, was “recovering more slowly” than his daughter but would be able to leave hospital in due course.

Yulia Skripal/Russian Embassy Yulia Skripal

The medical director would not describe the details of the Skripals’ treatment, but said of nerve agent: “They attack particular enzymes in the body, which then stop the nerves from functioning. “This leads to symptoms such as sickness and hallucinations. Our job is to stabilise them, ensuring they can breathe and blood can continue to circulate. “We then needed to use a variety of different drugs to support the patients until they could create more enzymes to replace those affected by the poisoning.” The BBC reported Yulia had been taken “to a secure location” after leaving hospital on Monday. Yulia’s cousin, Viktoria Skripal, who was denied a visa to enter Britain and visit her, said she believed Yulia would seek asylum in the UK. She told Sky News: “I think Britain will insist that she claims asylum... I’ve tried lots of numbers for her but have had no response. “How should I feel? I’m feeling pleased that she’s well enough to be released from hospital. “So far my feelings are unclear because I have not seen her and nobody has seen her, we’ve just had information.”

Rex Features Yulia and Sergei Skripal