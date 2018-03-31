The Foreign Office has said it is considering a request from Russia to see Yulia Skripal over the Salisbury poisoning.
The Russian embassy tweeted to demand to see her in hospital, despite the fact the UK Government has accused the Russian state of being behind the nerve agent attack on her and her father, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal.
The embassy tweeted on Friday that it was “good news” Yulia Skripal’s condition was improving and added they “insist on our right to see her” in hospital in Salisbury, where she has been since the poisoning on March 4.
On Saturday, a Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are considering requests for consular access in line with our obligations under international and domestic law, including the rights and wishes of Yulia Skripal.”
Yulia Skripal, 33, has spent three weeks in a critical condition after she and her father were exposed to Novichok.
Sergei Skripal, 66, father remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
On Thursday, the hospital said Yulia Skripal is “improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition”.
“She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day,” the hospital said.
Russia has denied any involvement in the attack. Governments, including the UK and US, have expelled more than 100 Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning.
Russia has expelled 23 British diplomats from Moscow in a tit-for-tat response to Britain expelling the same number of Russians.
On Friday, the Kremlin ordered Britain to further reduce the number of diplomats in Moscow down to the same amount that Russia has in London.
It came as ambassadors from more than 20 countries were called into the foreign ministry in Moscow to be told of the latest wave of retaliatory measures being imposed.
The Russian embassy also accused British authorities of “another blatant provocation” after an Aeroflot flight was allegedly searched by Border Force officers at Heathrow.
An embassy official suggested that the jet, which had arrived from Moscow on a scheduled return trip, had been searched in connection with the diplomatic crisis over the Salisbury spy poisoning.