Sergei Skripal's Mother Doesn't Know He Was Poisoned, Niece Reveals

The mother of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has not been told of the nerve agent attack that left him and his daughter critically ill, his niece has revealed.

“The first priority was to protect our granny so that she wouldn’t hear or find out anything,” Viktoria Skripal said, speaking out more than three weeks after her 66-year-old uncle and cousin, Yulia, were poisoned in Salisbury.

She said there was a slim chance the pair would survive the March 4 attack, saying the prognosis “really isn’t good”.

“Out of 99% I have maybe 1% of hope. Whatever it was has given them a very small chance of survival. But they’re going to be invalids for the rest of their lives,” Viktoria told the BBC.