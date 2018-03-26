US To Expel 60 Russian Diplomats In Response To Salisbury Nerve Agent Attack

PA Wire/PA Images Donald Trump has ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats in response to Salisbury nerve agent attack.

US to expel 60 Russian diplomats over nerve agent attack

Canada expels four Russian diplomats and refuses entry to three more

Trump orders closure of Russian consulate in Seattle

14 EU member nations expel Russian diplomatic staff in solidarity with the UK

Moscow to expel at least 60 staff from US diplomatic missions in Russia Donald Trump has ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats from the United States following the nerve agent attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury. The White House said in a statement it had taken the decision in conjunction with Nato allies in response to “Russia’s use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom, the latest in its ongoing pattern of destabilising activities around the world.” EU member states Germany, France and Poland also announced they would be expelling four diplomats each; Lithuania and the Czech Republic said they would expel three; and Denmark, Italy and the Netherlands said they would expel two each – a remarkable sign of international solidarity for the UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Statement on Expulsion of Russian intelligence officers. pic.twitter.com/4uCzMOMG3f — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 26, 2018

The White House statement added that the US “stands ready to cooperate to build a better relationship with Russia, but this can only happen with a change in the Russian government’s behaviour.” The expulsion order included 12 intelligence officers from Russia’s mission to the United Nations headquarters in New York. It emerged Trump has also ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle.

PA Wire/PA Images Police in protective suits after the nerve agent attack in Salisbury

In response, Moscow announced it would be expelling at least 60 staff from US diplomatic missions in Russia, the Russian Interfax news agency reported a Kremlin politician as saying. RIA news agency quoted an unnamed Russian foreign ministry source as saying: “The response will be symmetrical. We will work on it in the coming days and will respond to every country in turn.” Last week the UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats, who were seen leaving the Russian embassy following an emotional farewell ceremony. On Monday, EU states followed suit after discussions at the European Council summit last week. Countries including Poland, Germany, Denmark and Lithuania announced they would also be responding to the poisoning of the former Russian spy and his daughter. They are among 14 EU member nations to do so, European Council president Donald Tusk announced. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson described the international response as “extraordinary”, adding: “Russia cannot break international rules with impunity.”

Today 14 EU Member States decided to expel Russian diplomats as direct follow-up to #EUCO discussion last week on #SalisburyAttack. Additional measures including further expulsions are not excluded in coming days, weeks. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) March 26, 2018

In solidarity with the UK over #SalisburyAttack Lithuania has undertaken decision to: expel 3 Russian intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover; sanction additional 21 individuals under the Lithuanian Magnitsky Act; ban 23 more from the entrance to LT. @BorisJohnson — Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) March 26, 2018

Today’s extraordinary international response by our allies stands in history as the largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers ever & will help defend our shared security. Russia cannot break international rules with impunity — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 26, 2018

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen told journalists that two Russian diplomats must leave the country. “The Russian explanations of the incident are more or less imaginative, several of them are self-contradictory and are probably mostly a smokescreen to create doubt,” he said. EU leaders have said the evidence of Russian involvement in the nerve agent attack is a solid basis for further action.

Canada expels Russian diplomats in solidarity with United Kingdom. Full statement: https://t.co/rsI8gYxccZ — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) March 26, 2018