US To Expel 60 Russian Diplomats In Response To Salisbury Nerve Agent Attack

- US to expel 60 Russian diplomats over nerve agent attack
- Canada expels four Russian diplomats and refuses entry to three more
- Trump orders closure of Russian consulate in Seattle
- 14 EU member nations expel Russian diplomatic staff in solidarity with the UK
- Moscow to expel at least 60 staff from US diplomatic missions in Russia
Donald Trump has ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats from the United States following the nerve agent attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.
The White House said in a statement it had taken the decision in conjunction with Nato allies in response to “Russia’s use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom, the latest in its ongoing pattern of destabilising activities around the world.”
EU member states Germany, France and Poland also announced they would be expelling four diplomats each; Lithuania and the Czech Republic said they would expel three; and Denmark, Italy and the Netherlands said they would expel two each – a remarkable sign of international solidarity for the UK Prime Minister Theresa May.
The White House statement added that the US “stands ready to cooperate to build a better relationship with Russia, but this can only happen with a change in the Russian government’s behaviour.”
The expulsion order included 12 intelligence officers from Russia’s mission to the United Nations headquarters in New York. It emerged Trump has also ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle.
In response, Moscow announced it would be expelling at least 60 staff from US diplomatic missions in Russia, the Russian Interfax news agency reported a Kremlin politician as saying.
RIA news agency quoted an unnamed Russian foreign ministry source as saying: “The response will be symmetrical. We will work on it in the coming days and will respond to every country in turn.”
Last week the UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats, who were seen leaving the Russian embassy following an emotional farewell ceremony.
On Monday, EU states followed suit after discussions at the European Council summit last week. Countries including Poland, Germany, Denmark and Lithuania announced they would also be responding to the poisoning of the former Russian spy and his daughter.
They are among 14 EU member nations to do so, European Council president Donald Tusk announced.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson described the international response as “extraordinary”, adding: “Russia cannot break international rules with impunity.”
Denmark’s Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen told journalists that two Russian diplomats must leave the country. “The Russian explanations of the incident are more or less imaginative, several of them are self-contradictory and are probably mostly a smokescreen to create doubt,” he said.
EU leaders have said the evidence of Russian involvement in the nerve agent attack is a solid basis for further action.
Meanwhile, Canada is expelling four Russian diplomats and refusing entry to three more, foreign minister Chrystia Freeland said.
The four being expelled were “intelligence officers or individuals who have used their diplomatic status to undermine Canada’s security or interfere in our democracy”, she said.
Describing the Salisbury attack as a “despicable, heinous and reckless act, potentially endangering the lives of hundreds”, she added: “The nerve agent attack represents a clear threat to the rules-based international order and to the rules that were established by the international community to ensure chemical weapons would never again destroy human lives.
The diplomatic reaction follows the use of a chemical weapon in the 4 March attempted murder of Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia, 33, in Salisbury. Both remain in a critical condition in hospital.
BRITAIN: Expelled 23 Russians alleged to have worked as spies under diplomatic cover. Promised to freeze any Russian state assets that “may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents.”
UNITED STATES: Expelling 60 Russians, including 12 intelligence officers from Russia’s mission to UN headquarters in New York. Closing Russian consulate in Seattle.
CANADA: Expelling four Russians alleged to have worked as spies or interfered in Canadian affairs under diplomatic cover. Denying three applications for Russian diplomatic staff.
FRANCE: Expelling four diplomats
FINLAND: Expelling one diplomat
GERMANY: Expelling four diplomats
POLAND: Expelling four diplomats
ITALY: Expelling two diplomats
LITHUANIA: Expelling three diplomats
CZECH REPUBLIC: Expelling three diplomats
NETHERLANDS: Expelling two diplomats
DENMARK: Expelling two diplomats
LATVIA: Expelling one diplomat
ESTONIA: Expelling one diplomat
UKRAINE: Expelling 13 Russian diplomats
