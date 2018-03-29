Yulia Skripal is “improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition” after she was poisoned with a nerve agent, the hospital has said.

Her father Sergei remains in a critical but stable condition, Salisbury NHS Trust said.

Dr Christine Blanshard, medical director for Salisbury District Hospital, said: “I’m pleased to be able to report an improvement in the condition of Yulia Skripal.

“She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day.

“I want to take this opportunity to once again thank the staff of Salisbury District Hospital for delivering such high quality care to these patients over the last few weeks.

“I am very proud both of our front-line staff and all those who support them.”