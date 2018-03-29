Yulia Skripal is “improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition” after she was poisoned with a nerve agent, the hospital has said.
Her father Sergei remains in a critical but stable condition, Salisbury NHS Trust said.
Dr Christine Blanshard, medical director for Salisbury District Hospital, said: “I’m pleased to be able to report an improvement in the condition of Yulia Skripal.
“She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day.
“I want to take this opportunity to once again thank the staff of Salisbury District Hospital for delivering such high quality care to these patients over the last few weeks.
“I am very proud both of our front-line staff and all those who support them.”
The pair were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 4, triggering alarm in the Wiltshire town and an international incident between the West and Russia, which is accused of targeting Sergei Skripal, a former double agent.
On Thursday, investigators announced they believed the pair first came in to contact with Novichok, the agent they were poisoned with, on the front door of Skripal’s home in Salisbury.
His niece Viktoria Skripal has told the BBC the family shielded his 90-year-old mother from the news.
“The first priority was to protect our granny so that she wouldn’t hear or find out anything,” she said, adding there was a slim chance the pair would survive the March 4 attack, saying the prognosis “really isn’t good”.
“Out of 99% I have maybe 1% of hope. Whatever it was has given them a very small chance of survival. But they’re going to be invalids for the rest of their lives,” Viktoria Skripal told the BBC.