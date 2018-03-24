The Kremlin has denied the claim that former Russian spy Sergei Skripal asked Vladimir Putin to be pardoned and to allow him to visit his home country. Skripal, who came to Britain in 2010 as part of a spy swap, wrote to the Russian president denying he was “a traitor” and asked for “complete forgiveness”, according to comments made to the BBC by his friend Vladimir Timoshkov. Both Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in a critical condition after they were poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury on March 4. The Russian embassy based in the UK wrote on social media on Saturday that there was “no letter” from Skripal to Putin.

Kremlin spox: there was no letter from Sergei Skripal to President Putin to allow him to come back to Russia pic.twitter.com/xwXbfAUfUd — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 24, 2018

Moscow has stepped up its campaign to discredit Theresa May’s assertion that it is “highly likely” Russia was responsible for the attack. The Russian embassy in London reiterated its suggestion that the Porton Down defence laboratory was developing its own “military-grade poisons”. The lab, located less than 10 miles from Salisbury, is where tests were carried out to identify the Novichok substance. Porton Down chief executive Gary Aitkenhead told the BBC: “We have got the highest levels of controls, of security around the work that we do here. “We would not be allowed to operate if we had lack of control that could result in anything leaving the four walls of our facility here.” A Russian embassy spokesman said Aitkenhead’s comment “amounts to admitting that the secret facility is a place where new components of military-grade poisons are being researched and developed”.

PA Archive/PA Images The Kremlin denies that Sergei Skripal asked Vladimir Putin (pictured) to be pardoned.