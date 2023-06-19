Yup, Thunderstorms Can Bring On Asthma Attacks

Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images Storm clouds roll in over the city of Liverpool, Merseyside. More than half a month's worth of rain could fall in parts of the UK over the next 24 hours.

Unless you couldn’t tell from the sweaty brows, clammy palms and lack of sleep, the UK has been going through a particularly hot and humid heatwave for the past couple of weeks.

Yes, up and down the country, we’ve been enjoying temperatures even into the 30s — a rare delight for most of us in the UK.

But that’s all to change, as the Met Office is predicting thunderstorms to break through the summer humidity.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates says: “Over the coming days we’ll be transitioning to a more unsettled regime for the UK, though temperatures will remain high and it’ll feel very humid for many.

“Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to become more frequent through the weekend, with the potential for associated hail, lightning and some gusty winds.

Yellow weather warnings have even been issued for parts of Wales and England due to the thunderstorms.

And aside from the increased risk of heavy rainfall, flooding and thunder and lightning, there’s another potential health threat — asthma attacks.

Thunderstorms can apparently bring about something known as ‘thunderstorm asthma’.

What is ‘thunderstorm asthma’?

A UK government report shows that, in 2021, there was an increase in reports of asthma attacks, which lined up with the occurrence of thunderstorms.

Allergy UK say that the condition is caused by the high winds of a thunderstorm increasing the level of pollution and pollen in the air.

As the pollen comes into contact with water when it rains, the pollen breaks down into even smaller particles that are then released into the air and can be breathed in and trigger asthma symptoms.

Some airborne allergens involved in thunderstorm asthma are grass and tree pollens and mould spores.

If you experience hayfever or have asthma, you’ll probably feel some symptoms like a tight chest, increased sneezing or coughing and runny eyes.

What can you do about it?

If you struggle with hayfever and asthma, it’s recommended that you follow the below steps during thundery weather…