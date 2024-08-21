Yvette Cooper Launches Immigration Crackdown Amid Soaring Number Of Small Boat Crossings

The number of small boat crossings has soared in recent weeks. via Associated Press

Yvette Cooper has launched a major immigration crackdown amid soaring numbers of asylum seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Companies which employ illegal immigrants could face closure under the new approach, which is aimed at keeping Keir Starmer’s election pledge to “smash the criminal gangs” which traffic people from France to the UK.

Advertisement

Under the measures being set out today, 100 specialist intelligence officers and investigators will be brought into the National Crime Agency this year to target the people-smuggling gangs.

A new “intelligence-driven” programme will target employers who are profiting from hiring illegal workers. Those caught face fines, prosecution or “business closure orders”.

The number of immigration detention spaces will also be increased as the government aims to speed up the removal of those whose asylum claims are rejected.

Cooper announced the crackdown as the government comes under increasing pressure to stop small boat crossings in the Channel.

Advertisement

According to Home Office data, more than 800 asylum seekers have made the perilous journey in the last week alone.

The home secretary said: “We are taking strong and clear steps to boost our border security and ensure the rules are respected and enforced.

“Our new Border Security Command is already gearing up, with new staff being urgently recruited and additional staff already stationed across Europe.

“They will work with European enforcement agencies to find every route in to smashing the criminal smuggling gangs organising dangerous boat crossings which undermine our border security and put lives at risk.

“And by increasing enforcement capabilities and returns, we will establish a system that is better controlled and managed, in place of the chaos that has blighted the system for far too long.”

Advertisement

One of the new government’s first acts following the general election on July 5 was to axe the Tories’ Rwanda scheme, which aimed to deport anyone crossing the Channel to east Africa.

However, despite announcing the policy in 2022, no flights ever took off.

Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick has vowed to bring back the Rwanda plan as party policy if he wins the race to succeed Rishi Sunak.

A Labour source said: “On border security and the asylum system, as in every other area of government, the sheer scale of incompetence and the staggering waste of taxpayer’s money under the Tories has left the new home secretary with a huge mess to clean up.