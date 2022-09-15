Entertainment

Zac Efron Reveals He 'Almost Died' After Accident That Left Him With A Broken Jaw

The actor recently set the record straight over rumours he'd had plastic surgery, insisting changes to his face were due to his injury.
Zac Efron has shared that he came close to death in an accident at his home that left him with a broken jaw.

Last week, the High School Musical star spoke out over widespread speculation that he had undergone plastic surgery on his face after fans began noticing he was looking rather different.

In fact, Zac said his jawline looked different because of changes to his facial muscles that came about when he slipped over in his house and smacked his chin against the edge of a fountain.

Asked about the surgery rumours by Entertainment Tonight, he said: “I never really read the internet, so, I don’t really care.”

However, he added: “It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good.”

Explaining the changes to the shape of his jawline, the actor recently told Men’s Health that because of his injury, his chewing or ”masseter muscles” had to overcompensate.

“The masseters just grew,” he insisted. “They just got really, really big.”

“If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work,” he added later in the interview.

Zac on the red carpet of the premiere for The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Zac on the red carpet of the premiere for The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

After a string of comedies including Baywatch, Dirty Grandpa, Neighbors and Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates, Zac has branched out into a variety of different films in recent years.

These have included the musical The Greatest Showman, the divisive Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile and the upcoming action comedy The Greatest Beer Run Ever, for which he is currently on the promo trail.

