Claire Foy Dave Benett/amfAR via Getty Images

The Crown star Claire Foy has shared a tribute to the Queen following the late monarch’s death last week.

Claire played Queen Elizabeth II in first two seasons of the hit Netflix drama, which earned her two Emmys and a Golden Globe for her performance as the late monarch.

Advertisement

Speaking to the BBC at the Toronto Film Festival, the British actor said of the Queen: “I think that she was an incredible monarch.

“She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace.”

Claire added: “My main feeling is just thinking about her as a mother and a grandmother and a great-grandmother, really, and I’m very honoured to have been a teeny-tiny, small part of her story.”

Claire in character as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown Netflix

After Claire’s departure from The Crown, Olivia Colman took over the lead role.

Asked for a tribute to the Queen during a recent interview, the Oscar winner admitted she “wouldn’t know where to begin”.

Advertisement

“She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity,” Olivia said. “We’re all incredibly impressed by what she did.”

Queen Elizabeth II pictured in 2018 Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

Since the Queen’s death last week, The Crown – which tells a fictional version of her time on the throne – has returned to Netflix’s list of most-watched shows.

The fifth season of the award-winning show is set to debut on Netflix later this year, with Imelda Staunton set to succeed Olivia as Queen Elizabeth.

Imelda Staunton will be the third and final actor to play the Queen in The Crown via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Advertisement

Production on series six is currently underway, although filming was briefly suspended last week as a mark of respect to the Queen.