Claire Foy and Matt Smith as depicted in the first season of The Crown Netflix

The Crown is once again near the top of Netflix’s most-watched shows and films, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.

On Thursday night, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the late monarch had died at the age of 96 at her residence in Balmoral.

Advertisement

In the days since, the award-winning drama – which details a fictionalised version of the Queen’s time on the throne, with each series focussing on a period of around a decade – has returned to the streaming giant’s most-watched list.

At the time of writing, The Crown is currently at number three on the list in the UK, while the Independent has reported it’s also at the number four slot across the pond in America.

The outlet went on to say that The Crown has seen a surge in views in other territories, including Argentina, Sri Lanka and Ukraine.

Olivia Colman joined The Crown in its third season Netflix via Press Association Images

Advertisement

Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons of The Crown, before she was succeeded by Olivia Colman, with both stars winning Emmys for their performance in the show.

Paying tribute to the Queen over the weekend, Olivia said: “She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity. We’re all incredibly impressed by what she did.”

For The Crown’s final two seasons – the first of which is expected to begin streaming later this year – Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth, while Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki will join the cast as Prince Philip, King Charles and Princess Diana, respectively.

Imelda Staunton pictured in season five of The Crown via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Advertisement