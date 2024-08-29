'It's Gonna Happen': Star Of Iconic 2000s Sitcom Fuels Reboot Rumours

Zach Braff at the premiere of Bad Monkey earlier this month via Associated Press

Zach Braff has spoken out about the recent rumours of a Scrubs reboot.

Earlier this month, the hit 2000s comedy’s creator Bill Lawrence spoke of his hopes to revive the show, generating headlines the world over.

“We’re definitely going to do it, just because we’ve all been enjoying hanging out,” he said of a revival, during an interview with LADBible.

More recently, Zach – who played lead character JD in addition to producing the show and directing a string of episodes – was asked about the possibility of Scrubs returning by Entertainment Tonight.

And while the US star said he was sure Scrubs would be back at some point, he did admit fans could be in for a bit of a wait – for one big reason.

He explained: “I’m gonna tell you something that nobody else is gonna get. Scrubs is a Disney show. Bill [Lawrence] has a Warner Bros. deal. Once those two companies figure that out, I think the people will get what they want.”

Ending on an optimistic note, Zach added: “I think it’s gonna happen.”

Zach on the set of Scrubs in 2006 via Associated Press

Zach played JD in the first eight seasons of Scrubs, while the ninth and final series mostly focussed on a new group of student doctors at a different hospital.

During its nine-year run, the show won two Emmys, including for its one-off musical episode, of 17 nominations in total.

The Garden State star was also nominated for three Golden Globes for his leading performance in the hit comedy.