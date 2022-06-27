Zara Aleena Named As Woman Killed In ‘Stranger Attack’ In London

Photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Zara Aleena. Detectives said they believed she was "attacked by a stranger". Metropolitan Police via PA Media

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 35-year-old woman who was attacked while walking in east London.

Detectives said they believed Zara Aleena was “attacked by a stranger” while walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill station in the early hours of Sunday.

Advertisement

Emergency services were called to the scene in Ilford at 2.44am after members of the public found Aleena with serious head injuries.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene and shortly afterwards was taken to hospital.

She died later on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said a man was arrested at an address in Ilford on Monday and remains in police custody.

Chief superintendent Stuart Bell, senior officer for policing in the east area, said: “As you will be aware we are investigating the tragic murder of a woman in Ilford in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“I can confirm that pending formal identification, we believe the victim to be a local 36-year-old woman named Zara Aleena.

Advertisement

“We are keeping Zara’s family up to date with our progress and my heartfelt condolences are with them at this terrible time.”

He added: “Zara, who lived locally, was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill station when she was assaulted.

“It is now believed that she was the victim of an attack by a stranger.

“Her family are aware of this and as the investigation progresses they will continue to be updated and supported.”

A police cordon at the scene in Cranbrook Road, Ilford. Luke O'Reilly via PA Wire/PA Images

He added there was no evidence of any weapons being used in the attack, which left Aleena with fatal head injuries.

Advertisement

“Our priorities are to ensure the safety of the local community and to engage locally with residents and people affected,” he added.

“We will be working closely with partners and locally elected representatives to do all we can to make people in this area feel safe and tackle offenders who harm people and cause alarm in our community.”

Detectives have appealed for information from anyone who was in the Cranbrook Road area of Ilford between 2am and 3am on Sunday, including anyone who drove through the area and may have dashcam footage, or anyone who might have seen anything suspicious in the area overnight.