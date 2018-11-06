Anyone still holding out for a One Direction reunion in the future, you might want to look away now.
Zayn Malik has admitted he no longer has any contact with his former bandmates, accusing them of making “snide” remarks about him.
In an interview with the December issue of Vogue, the 25-year-old singer admitted his relationship with Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson had “broken apart”.
“I ain’t spoke to any of them for a long time,” he told the fashion magazine.
“There are things that happen and things that were said after I left – snide things, small things that I would never have expected. The relationships had broken apart.”
Zayn added: “That’s just the way it is. People move on, people grow apart, people grow up.
“We went from theatres to arenas to stadiums, there was never any sort of bridge between. Just boom, boom, boom.
“I guess that kind of progression affects you a little bit. People take it different ways, especially when there are five personalities.”
Zayn had previously revealed that out of all of his One Direction bandmates, he was the least close to Harry Styles, admitting that they rarely spoke to each other even when they were in the band.
He said: “To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band. So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him [after].”
Earlier this year, Zayn’s manager confirmed she had cut all ties with the star.
Sarah Stennett, the co-founder of First Access Entertainment, dropped Zayn after working with him since he quit One Direction in 2015.
She confirmed they’d gone their separate ways, telling Variety: “Sometimes in life you have to make extremely difficult decisions to effect positive change for everyone.”