Anyone still holding out for a One Direction reunion in the future, you might want to look away now. Zayn Malik has admitted he no longer has any contact with his former bandmates, accusing them of making “snide” remarks about him. In an interview with the December issue of Vogue, the 25-year-old singer admitted his relationship with Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson had “broken apart”.

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images Zayn Malik

“I ain’t spoke to any of them for a long time,” he told the fashion magazine. “There are things that happen and things that were said after I left – snide things, small things that I would never have expected. The relationships had broken apart.” Zayn added: “That’s just the way it is. People move on, people grow apart, people grow up. “We went from theatres to arenas to stadiums, there was never any sort of bridge between. Just boom, boom, boom. “I guess that kind of progression affects you a little bit. People take it different ways, especially when there are five personalities.”

