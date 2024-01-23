Zayn Malik Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Zayn Malik is doing just fine, despite a run-in with a car during Paris Fashion Week.

Video of the incident, which took place on Friday, shows the former One Direction singer being mobbed by fans while attending the Kenzo fashion show. As he’s ushered through the crowd, a car appears to run over Malik’s foot.

Though the singer briefly gets pulled back a bit by the car, he grimaces and continues to move forward with his security detail.

A car appears to run over Zayn Malik’s foot while he attended the Kenzo fashion show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/k6wRoDxiAD — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 20, 2024

The chart-topping singer confirmed the mishap in an Instagram post on Saturday, and included a photo that showed tire marks on his white Kenzo shoes.

“Thanks for a great show!” Zayn wrote, tagging the design house and Nigö, the artistic director of Kenzo.

“My foot is fine!! Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes.”

Luckily, Zayn recovered enough to attend both the Valentino and Loewe shows on Saturday, just hours after his car incident.

The outings in Paris were relatively rare for Zayn, who only recently began making public appearances over the last few months.